



90

Canton, South Dakota

Leona Hill, 90, of Canton, South Dakota, passed away Friday, Oct. 13, 2017.

Services were Oct. 20 at Canton Lutheran Church, Canton.

Leona Wiebe was born Sept. 23, 1926, in George, Iowa, to William and Marie Wiebe. The family later moved to Beloit, Iowa.

On May 6, 1945, she married Manfred Hill. The couple farmed and raised seed corn in and around Canton. They were also part owners of First American Bank in Canton.

Survivors include her husband; five children, Paulette (Stan) Vetos, Richard (Linda), Randy, Carla (Tom) Bass and Renee Johnson; 15 grandchildren; 40 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; sister, Rosie (Art) Stensland; brother, Willie Wiebe; nieces and﻿ nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; siblings and their spouses, Bena (Lowell) Harmon, Esther (Ernie) Twedt, Edgar Wiebe, Ozzie (Joyce) Wiebe, Mary Ann (Truman) Monen and Arlys Wiebe.