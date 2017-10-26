Ralph W. Warner





96

Branson, Missouri

Ralph Warner, 96, of Branson, Missouri, died Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017 in Springfield, Missouri.

Inurnment will be at Hillside Cemetery, Lester, at a later date.

Ralph was born Dec. 21, 1920, in Larchwood, Iowa, the son of William and Lulu (Schwenck) Warner. He married Betty Bale in 1943 and the couple farmed near Larchwood 42 years before retiring to Blue Eye, Missouri, in 1985. They moved to Branson in 2008.

Ralph served as a member and president of the Blue Eye Lions Club, receiving the Melvin Jones Fellowship Award from the Lions Club International Foundation for his community service.

Survivors include his four children, Carolyn (Mick) Menage, Bev (Bob) Burrus, Jan (Bill) Blue﻿ and Bill Warner (Lori Briese); five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty.