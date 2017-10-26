Board approves plans for

superintendent search

The West Lyon Community School District Board of Education has approved plans for the hire of a full-time superintendent. Les Douma of Douma Consulting Services has been hired to assist with the search, advertising for potential applicants, and the oversite of the interviewing process. The board approved Douma’s recommendation to involve six focus groups in the interviewing process. Those focus groups will include PK-12 teachers, support staff, parents/community members, high school students, school administrators and the board of education. Most of the focus groups will be comprised of 12-15 individuals.

