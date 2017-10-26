Lending a hand





jjensen@ncppub.com

A Friday in October seems to be a good time for students to take a break from the classroom and learn a lesson of a different sort.

On Friday, Oct. 20, West Lyon 10th grade students and students at Inwood Christian School spent the morning working on community service projects. Youngsters from Inwood Christian picked up sticks and debris at the Inwood city park while older students raked the leaves of elderly residents. “It’s good for the students to practice ‘faith in action’,” said Inwood Christian teacher Sheri VanderVeen.

Please see this week’s edition of the West Lyon Herald for the full story and more pictures.