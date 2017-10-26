



Caroline Christine Sondergaard

Funeral services for Caroline Sondergaard, were held October 23, 2017, at Trinity Lutheran Church, Westbrook, MN. Interment was at Pleasant View Cemetery, Dovray.

Caroline, 97, Westbrook, MN died Friday, October 20, 2017, at Parkview Manor, Ellsworth, MN.

Caroline Christine Sondergaard was born October 27, 1919, in Dovray Township, Murray County, Minnesota to Hans and Marie (Cohrs) Asmussen. She was baptized and confirmed at the German Lutheran Church, Dovray. Caroline attending country school District #31 near Dovray and later attended Canby Vocational School.

As a young woman, she helped on the family farm until her marriage to Wilson Rupp on September 6, 1945, at Trinity Lutheran parsonage in Westbrook. Following their marriage, they farmed in Storden Township. After Wilson's death, Caroline married Albert Sondergaard on November 11, 1966. They made their home in Westbrook and Caroline continued to reside there following Albert's death in 1992.

In addition to being a homemaker, Caroline worked as a nurse's aide at the Good Samaritan home for three years and was employed for 13.5 years as a bookkeeper at the Farmer's Elevator Company in Westbrook.

As an active church member, Caroline taught Sunday School and Vacation Bible School at Our Savior's and Bethany Lutheran, served on the church council at Trinity, participated in WELCA and the Altar Guild. Caroline was a 4-H leader, and active in the VFW Auxiliary and the Senior Citizen's Center. Favorite leisure activities included gardening, flowers, fishing, sewing, quilt-making, reading and being with family.

Survivors include her sons Jerome (Mona) Rupp, Sioux Falls, SD, Wayne (Debbie) Rupp, Westbrook, MN, daughters Joan (Larry) Syverson, Fairmont, Connie (Richard) Gaul, Ellsworth, sisters Luella Anderson, Betty Natterstad of Westbrook, 10 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren.

Preceding her in death were her parents; husbands Wilson Rupp and Albert Sondergaard; sister Christine Asmussen; brothers Ernest Asmussen and Hans Asmussen; brothers-in-law Alfred Rupp, Milfred Anderson, Robert Hass, Mandel Natterstadt; nephew Edwin Rupp.