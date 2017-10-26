Richard Joseph Hansen





Funeral Services for Richard Hansen were held at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church,Currie, MN October 19, 2017. Interment was at Calvary Cemetery, Currie, MN. To send condolences visit totzkefuneralhome.com.

Richard, 78, died at his home October 14, 2017.

Richard Hansen was born July 10, 1939 in Tracy, MN to Leo and Mary Leonard Hansen. He grew up in the Currie area and graduated from Immaculate Heart of Mary High School in 1957. After graduation, Richard attended the South Dakota State University Ag Program. On February 11, 1961 he and Marilyn Mickelson were married at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church in Currie. Following their marriage they made their home and raised their family in the Currie area where Richard farmed for a number of years. In 1979 he went to work at the Tracy Farmer’s Elevator and retired after 26 years. He was a member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Church his whole life. Richard enjoyed fishing and visiting with friends at coffee but he was happiest when he was in his garden or helping out on the family farm. He was well known for his huge garden and its produce, especially pumpkins, which he sold at local Farmer’s Markets and out of the back of his pick up.

Survivors include his wife, Marilyn Hansen, Currie, MN, children: Julie (Gary) Hanson, Currie, MN, Michelle (Jeff) Lammer, Redwood Falls, MN, Kristin (Dave) Tiegs, Tracy, MN, Thomas (Heidi) Hansen, Rochester, MN, JoEllen (Mike) Olson, Princeton, MN, Kari (Steve) Meyer, Tracy, MN, Jodi (Travis) Illg, Tracy, MN; 20 grandchildren, three great-grandchildren; siblings: Fran (Ray) Busch, Fulda, MN, Jim (LoAnn) Hansen, Currie, MN, John (Kris) Hansen, Currie, MN, Patty (Lawrence) Carlson, Westbrook, MN, and Herb (Marsha) Hansen, Dovray, MN, and many nieces, nephews and their families.

Preceding him in death were his parents, Leo and Mary; one grandson, Nicholas Hanson.