School board approves A.L.I.C.E. training for elementary school

•Security cameras up and running in Walnut Grove and Westbrook building sites

By Tom Merchant

Sentinel Tribune

wwg — The school board discussed implementing the A.L.I.C.E. program at the elementary school. Principal Paul Olson told the board he will conduct the training during the next Common Planning Time. The program acronym stands for Alert, Lockdown, Inform, Counter, Evacuate.

Alert – initial alert may be a gunshot, or notification of other means. Lockdown – if evacuation is not a safe option, barricade entry points, and prepare to counter or evacuate. Inform – communicate shooter location. Counter – as a last resort, distract shooter’s ability to shoot accurately by yelling, throwing books, or other objects. Evacuate – run from danger when safe to do so. Always call 911 when it is safe to do so.