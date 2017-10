When it rains it pours . . .

After a much wetter late August and September farmers had been chomping at the bit to get harvesting.

The harvest, for much of the southern half of the state, was at least two to three weeks behind normal.

Despite some rain a couple times this past week things are really starting to roll with a majority of the beans harvested in the area. Although some areas east of here and particularly in the southeast are much worse off.