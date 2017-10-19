



94

Valley Springs, South Dakota

Willard O. Kuhnert, 94, of Valley Springs, South Dakota, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2017, at Sanford USD Medical Center, Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Private family services were conducted.

Willard Oscar Kuhnert was born July 29, 1923, to Walter and Hattie (Kautz) Kuhnert in Beaver Creek, Minnesota. He grew up on a farm near Rowena, South Dakota. Following high school, he continued to help on the family farm.

On July 29, 1945, he married Darlene Hocke. The couple farmed near Valley Springs.

Survivors include his wife; three children, Carol Skiles of Canton, South Dakota, Arlen (Janell) Kuhnert of Valley Springs and Connie (Larry) Bliek of Larchwwood, Iowa; eight grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and many other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Gary Kuhnert; a sister, Loretta Erickson, and three brothers, Howard, Harold and Orville Kuhnert.