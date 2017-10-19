



Lester, Iowa

Russell Stubbe, 51, of Lester, Iowa, passed away Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017.

Funeral services were Friday, Oct. 13, at Seeds of Faith Methodist Church, Lester, with interment in Hillside Cemetery, Lester.

Russell Baxter Stubbe was born Sept. 2, 1966, in Sioux Falls, S.D., to Roger and Mary June (Marnette) Stubbe. He grew up in Sioux Falls and graduated from Lincoln High School in 1985. He attended DeVry Institute in Phoenix, Arizona, one year. He then joined the U.S. Navy in 1989 and completed 20 years of service before retirement.

Survivors include two siblings, Sharon (Gene) Hoon of Garretson, South Dakota, and Craig (Shannon) Stubbe of Sioux Falls, South Dakota; nephews; nieces; cousins and extended family.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one infant brother, Stewart.