Charles Larsen

Charles Robert Larsen, 60, of Larchwood, Iowa, passed away Oct. 4, 2017,, from complications of cancer.

Funeral service was Monday, Oct. 9, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, Inwood, with burial following.

Charlie was born Jan. 14, 1957, in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, to Gene and Bettie (Jones) Larsen. He graduated from Brandon Valley High School in 1975 and served four years in the U.S. Navy on the USS Biddle. He co-founded Farm Country Trader and County-Wide Directory.

Survivors include his wife of 27 years, Lisa (Stensland) Larsen; four children, Tanner Larsen and his wife Lacey, Lance Schreurs and his wife Annie, Luke Larsen and Erin Larsen; five grandchildren; his parents; four siblings, Debbie (Joe) Kleeman, Kristi (Joe) Lloyd, David Larsen and Lisa (Chris) Thomas; and extended family, friends and relatives.