Bringing school events to a living room near you

Spectators of extracurricular events and other school programs may not need to leave their homes to view West Lyon events in the future. During the Oct. 9 school board meeting, West Lyon Athletic Director, Jeremy Childress, provided the board with options available to start streaming athletic and other events live from the school. “We’ve been fielding this question for a long time now. ‘Why we are not streaming events where almost all other conference school are?’,” started Childress. “Previously we were concerned that by streaming events live, our gate sales would drop. The other concern was just having the personnel and equipment needed to do it. The push has become a little bit greater with the Booster Club offering to provide some funds to help us. They think it’s a good thing for our student athletes,” continued Childress.

