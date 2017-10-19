Caring with socks in October





According to statistics, socks are the least-donated items to shelters in the area and throughout the nation. West Lyon Community School is looking to change that by participating in a sock drive. Amber Bjorklund, third grade teacher at West Lyon and member of the West Lyon Education Association, originally saw a You Tube video about Socktober and thought it was a great idea. After discussing her idea with co-workers, she presented the idea to the West Lyon Education Association and the decision to try the event was unanimous. “Mr. (Tim) Snyder was very on board with this and thought it was a great idea to do,” said Bjorklund.

