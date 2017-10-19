Fairy tale comes to life





Is it possible to spin straw into gold? Audience members will learn the answer to that question during West Lyon High School’s production of Rumpelstiltskin Is My Name Oct. 26 and 28.

This age-old fairy tale is about a poor Miller’s daughter named Laura, who is trying to run the mill with her mother, the widow. She is presented with an opportunity to save their mill from economic ruin if she tells the townspeople she can spin straw into fine gold. The overbearing Queen gets wind of these claims about Laura’s supposed ability, and threatens the girl with death if she cannot produce the precious metal they need to pay the kingdom’s debt. A cunning wizard helps Laura achieve this goal but makes her promise him her firstborn in exchange for his help. After times goes by and Laura marries the Prince and has a baby, the wizard returns to claim the child. What will Laura do to keep her son safe? “Only those who attend the show will learn the dramatic ending to the legendary tale,” said Jill Funke, one of the show’s directors.

