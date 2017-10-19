Box of Blessings





When the idea to send boxes of items to troops oversees was conceived in 2002, Tracy Post had no idea her kind gesture would evolve into the operation it is today. Post’s son, Staff Sgt. Jim Post, was in the military and knew first-hand what it was like to be deployed far from home, away from loved ones. He also knew how much the troops overseas needed encouragement and support. With the help of her son, Post began collecting names of military personnel with the plan to send care packages to them. “He (Jim) gave me two names, then four and soon it was 12,” Post described. As her list of names grew, so did the need for help organizing, packing and shipping boxes.

SALUTE, which stands for Sending Appreciation and Love with Unending Thoughts of Esteem, now includes Cindi Blankespoor and Rhonda LeLoux as well as Post, who coined the acronym. All three women have loved ones who served in the United States military, making the project very close to the heart. “This project is so dear to me,” said Post, her passion and excitement evident and contagious.

