



Memorial Services for Ardell Claire Amundson were held Saturday, October 14, 2017 at Our Saviors Lutheran Church, Dovray, MN. Interment was at Our Saviors Lutheran Cemetery, Dovray.

Ardell, 87, rural Dovray died Monday, October 9, 2017 at Maple Lawn Nursing Home, Fulda, MN.

Ardell was born on January 10, 1930 in Slayton, MN to Emil and Minnie (Busswitz) Amundson. He grew up south of Dovray and attended District #25 through the 4th grade, then attended school in Westbrook, graduating in 1948. Following graduation, Ardell attended Mankato Vocational School for Electronics. He worked in carpentry and farmed with neighbors until going on his own in 1956. Ardell farmed his land well into his 70’s, then he rented his land. At the age of 86, Ardell decided to “slow down” and focus on his John Deere 2 cylinder collection. In 2016 he began spending time at Maple Lawn Estates in Fulda while continuing to spend his days at the farm. Ardell was a “good neighbor” and was a special man for many young people that baled hay with him and listened to his stories. He was a great mechanic and an amazing encyclopedia of John Deere history. Ardell was a member of Our Saviors Lutheran Church, Dovray, MN where he served as usher for an amazing 75 years! He was a member of the Westbrook Kiwanis Club. Ardell enjoyed spending time with family, neighbors, the farm and his dog Susan. He was the go to guy if you needed information on all things “green and yellow”.

Survivors include his nephew Gary (Pat) Amundson, Pequot Lakes; nieces: Karen (Mark) Gust, East Grand Forks and Marie (Jason) Erickson, Westbrook; many other relatives and friends.

Preceding him in death were his parents Emil and Minnie; brother and sister-in-law Harley (Mavis) Amundson; sister Eunice Amundson.