Rererendum Q and A with Superintendent Woelber

Q. Didn’t we just vote on a referendum 2 years ago?

A. Yes we did. Unfortunately I was “hung up” on being the lowest taxed district in the region and did not ask for a moderate tax increase then and we felt that our enrollment would hold it’s own in order to keep funding stable. BUT what actually happened was extra students leaving the district along with State funding not keeping pace.

Q. Why such a large per student increase from $760 to $1750?

A. This vote, like all votes the past 40 years is for a ten year term. I, along with the board do not want this to be for a “small increase” and then have to come back to the taxpayers again in a few years like we are dealing with now coming back after two years. The amount asked for is the “best guess” of funds needed to keep the district strong the next 10 years. Each student in WWG is funded at $10,000. Therefore when a 10 student swing takes place it’s a sizable amount either way.

Q. Why do you keep bragging up WWG is compared to its neighbors?

A. WWG is a great individual district much like all neighboring districts proclaim themselves to be. We are very proud of our graduates that enter the medical field and the building trades. We are proud of the 5 students from the class of 2012 that are now educators. We are proud to have an amazing FFA program. We are proud to have a better theater program than our neighboring districts. In our 7-12, we offer an astonishing 5 productions a year! We are also proud to have speech, knowledge bowl, robotics, graphic sign making and actual theater classes. We are also proud to have students that are continually complimented on their behavior and manners anywhere they are seen in public. According to the “State” testing measurements we are not in the upper level in the 7-12 and I do not deny that. I am the first person to step up and say that these “new standards” and high stakes testing do not measure how wonderful our kids are as a whole. I would not be here today if that’s how they would have measured me.

