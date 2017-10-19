Meadowland Coop opens new facility at Walnut Grove





New facility will speed up grain dumping and greatly expand the overall capacity of the facility

By Tom Merchant

Sentinel Tribune

Walnut Grove — For the past year if you have driven past the Walnut Grove division of the Meadowland Cooperative you would have seen a profound change in the skyline of the elevator. For months workers have been erecting 4 large concrete silos, along with a large steel silo along side. The new facility will add about 2,000,000 additional bushel space to the facility.

