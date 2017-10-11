City takes a second look at Street Bond Refinance

•Council looks into national flood insurance plan

By Tom Merchant

Sentinel Tribune

Westbrook — Last year the city council looked into the possibility of refinancing the street project bond. However after the election the bond market became less of an option, and the council, under the advisement of their bonding agent Ehlers, declined to proceed with the refinancing, until the market looked more favorable.

Ehler’s bonding representative, Todd Engen, again spoke to the council about another refinancing plan for the city’s Street Improvement Bond. Engen told the council that the refinancing picture has improved and could save the city and taxpayers around one hundred thousand dollars over the remaining life of the bond.

Please see this week’s edition of the Westbrook Sentinel Tribune for the full story.