Pastor Stephanie Swanson accepts call from Trinity and Our Saviors Lutheran Churches





•Pastor Swanson has much experience with multiple congregations

By Tom Merchant

Sentinel Tribune

westbrook — Pastor Stephanie Swanson of Walnut Grove will be starting a new chapter in the life of Trinity and Our Saviors Lutheran Churches in Westbrook and Dovray. Swanson took over the leadership of the two congregations as of October first.

She is married to Pastor Chuck Swanson of Walnut Grove, he currently is pastor at English and St. Olaf Lutheran Churches at Walnut Grove. They have two children Sophia a freshman, and Sadie who is in second grade at Westbrook Walnut Grove School.

