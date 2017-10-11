



96

Rock Rapids, Iowa

Margaret W. LaFrenz, 96, of Rock Rapids, Iowa, passed away Friday, Oct. 6, 2017, at the Rock Rapids Health Centre, Rock Rapids.

Funeral services were Tuesday, Oct. 10, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Rock Rapids, with intermittent in Riverview Cemetery, Rock Rapids.

Margaret W. Delfs was born Sept. 24, 1921, in Germany to Henry Peter and Anna Christina (Hollmer) Delfs. Her family came to the United States Oct. 24, 1924, to Hinton, Iowa. She attended school in Hinton and Lawton until eighth grade. The family moved to Rock Rapids in 1940.

On July 2, 1944, she married Herb LaFrenz. The couple made their home near Rock Rapids and farmed until 1977 when her husband passed away. She remained on the farm until October 1979 and then moved into Rock Rapids.

Survivors include her children, Rick (Charlene) LaFrenz of Foley, Minnesota; daughter-in-law, Marilyn LaFrenz of Rock Rapids; five grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; brother, Ray (Janice) Delfs of Rock Rapids; sister, Eunice (John) McCarty of Larchwood, Iowa; nieces, nephews and other extended family members.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son, Ron LaFrenz; brothers, Pete, Adrian, Gary and Alvin; and sister, Phyllis Wildeman﻿.