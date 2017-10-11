



Mary Anne Allen, 85, of Larchwood, Iowa, passed away Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017.

Services were

Monday, Oct. 9 at The Church of St. Mary, Larchwood, with intermittent in Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery, Alvord, Iowa.

Mary Anne Patricia Magnuson was born June 14, 1932, in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, the daughter of John and Blanche (Desmond) Magnuson. She grew up in Sioux Falls and graduated from Washington High School.

On July 17, 1954, she married James Allen. They made their home and raised their family in several communities, including Sioux Falls, Pipestone, Minnesota, Madison, South Dakota, and their retirement years in Larchwood.

Survivors include her children, Jean (Steve) McGee of Sioux Falls, Kathie (Al) Lewis of Madison, Tom (Susan) Krier of San Diego, California, Barb Wilson of Larchwood, Larry (Lori) Allen of Madison, John (Sharon) Allen of Sioux Falls, Terri (Tim) Preston of Omaha, Nebraska, and Joe (Brooke) Allen of Omaha; daughter-in-law, Patty Allen of Worthing, South Dakota; 18 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren and sister-in-law, Betty Allen of Kansas City, Missouri.

She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; son, Paul; brother, Bill Magnuson,﻿ and sister, Tizzie Wellendorf.