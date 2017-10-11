Local experts respond to Equifax security breach

jhommes@ncppub.com

By now most Iowans are aware of the fact that the credit bureau, Equifax, suffered a massive security breach earlier this year. What some Iowans might not know yet is whether they were personally affected. Whether you’ve learned you were affected or still don’t know if you were, now is the time to act.

Equifax has established a data breach website at www.equifaxsecurity2017.com. Consumers can run a simple check by entering in their last name and the last six digits of their social security number. The site will instantly display a message stating whether the breach exposed their personal information. Consumers can also use the website to enroll in free credit report monitoring for one year, regardless of whether their information was exposed in the breach. The only requirement is that consumers must register for the “TrustedID Premier” monitoring prior to Nov. 22.

Consumers with questions can also call an Equifax breach center at 866-447-7559 from 6 a.m. to midnight, central time.

