Fitness and Fun at Fellowship Village

Residents at Fellowship Village and seniors in the Inwood community are invited to participate in a unique fitness opportunity. Live 2 B Healthy, a franchise company with an office in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, is helping improve the quality of life of residents and community members. “The Live 2 B Healthy program offers the opportunity to improve wellness in several areas such as physical, social, emotional, spiritual, environmental and intellectual,” explains Emily Jones, administrator at Fellowship Village. The decision to become involved with the program came after Jones saw the benefits in other nursing homes. “Physical improvements were notable in areas such as balance, flexibility, upper and lower body strength,” Jones said.

