Central location for Inwood information





mklein@ncppub.com

“The City of Friendly People,” “A Strong Sense of Community” and “A Quaint Town with a Rich History” are the three quotes that continually scroll across the banner of the City of Inwood’s website, https://inwoodiowa.com. Recently the site received a new look, new features and a new administrator. Inwood City Council member, Becca Bixler, has agreed to administer the site and, with the help of Cybrac in Rock Valley, the new site went live in August. “The previous site was not as informative as we would have liked and it needed a few new updates,” stated Bixler. “There are lots of ways we disseminate information in Inwood but not in a very central way. The website will provide that central location.”

Please see this week's edition of the West Lyon Herald for the full story and more pictures.