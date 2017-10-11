Touching hearts, teaching faith through horses





Just as every horse is a different type, color or size, so too are the youth who come to summer camp at Destiny Youth Ranch in Alvord, drawn there by the horses. “We feel that our camp serves a ‘niche’ and we get kids from 3 to 400 miles away,” said Jason Boer, one of the camp’s co-directors.

Destiny Youth Ranch is a non-profit which provides one and three-day camps for youth at a rate that is a fraction of the cost of other youth camps in the area. But this is not a typical youth camp. The non-denominational Christian organization shares not only their knowledge and appreciation of horses, but “We also share the good news of Jesus,” said Boer.

