



Funeral Services for Clair Leslie Baker were held Tuesday, October 3, 2017 at United Methodist Church, Walnut Grove, MN. Interment was in the Walnut Grove Cemetery.

Clair, 90, Walnut Grove died Thursday, September 28, 2017 at Avera Morningside Heights Care Center, Marshall.

Clair Leslie Baker was born July 15, 1927 to Wilbur and Bernice (Dibble) Baker in Tracy, Minnesota. He was baptized and confirmed at the Methodist Church in Walnut Grove, Minnesota. Clair graduated from Walnut Grove High School in 1945. He enlisted in the US Navy March 22, 1946 as a Pharmacist Mate. He was honorably discharged on January 21, 1948 and returned to rural Tracy to farm. On February 14, 1949 Clair married Betty Mattson at Sillerud Lutheran Church in rural Balaton, Minnesota. Clair farmed and raised livestock his whole life. He sang in the Marshall Men’s Chorus for 40 years. Clair took 4th graders to the Shrine Circus for over 30 years. He served on many boards in the community throughout his life. Clair enjoyed traveling, harvest season, gardening and he loved to sing.

Survivors include his children: Barb (Don) Bredthauer, Omaha, NE and Brent (Deb) Baker, Milbank, SD; daughter-in-law Nancy Baker, Walnut Grove; grandchildren: Todd (Micara) Baker, New Market, MN, Ryan (Marissa) Baker, Walnut Grove, Trent (Kristy) Baker, Walnut Grove, Tadd Kelly (Brad), Minneapolis, Amanda (Jason) Vande Brake, Los Angeles, CA, Carissa (Cory) Rasmussen. Nashville, TN, Daniel (Crystal) Baker, Rock Valley, IA; great-grandchildren: Sophie, Eva, Grant, Nolan, Lauren, Bennett, Carson, Briggs, Keaton, Caleb, Maxwell, Lincoln, Baker & Beau; brother Donn (Cleo) Baker of Walnut Grove; sister-in-law Ellen Mattson, Tracy; brother-in-law Curt (Muriel) Reinert, Tracy and many other relatives and friends.

Preceding him in death were his parents, wife Betty and sons Bruce and Brian Baker.