



Funeral services for Janice Louise Kuehl were held at IHM Church, Currie, MN Thursday, September 28, 2017. Interment was at Calvary Cemetery, Currie, MN.

Janice, 76, died Monday, September 25, 2017 at Ecumen Meadows, Worthington. MN.

Janice was born August 20, 1941 in Slayton, MN to Harold and Carmelita Caron Paden. She grew up in Murray County and graduated from Immaculate Heart of Mary High School in 1959. Following high school Janice worked for an insurance agency in the Twin Cities. August 25, 1962 she and Vernell “Mike” Kuehl were married at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, Currie, MN. Following their marriage they farmed in Cottonwood County until 1967 when they purchased a farm in Dovray Township. In 1996 they moved to Dovray. Janice and Mike enjoyed spending their winters in Texas. On September 1, 2017 Janice moved to Ecumen Meadows, Worthington, MN. Janice was a member of IHM Church. She also was a member of the Dovray America Legion Auxiliary Post. Janice enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, golfing, bowling, playing cards, traveling and watching sports on TV.

Survivors include her husband, Mike Kuehl, Dovray, MN; children Jackie (Todd) Rogers, Reading, MN, Kevin Kuehl, Currie, MN, Lori (Jim) Henning, Worthington, MN, Maury (Chris) Kuehl, Avoca, MN, Nick (Kris) Kuehl, Fergus Falls, MN; 11 grandchildren, Stuart and Blake Rogers, Molly and Kadin Kuehl, Lucas and Brooke Henning, Kyle, Nathan and Neil Kuehl, and Quintin and Reece Kuehl; siblings and their spouses, Barbara and Delano Woese, of Merrifield, MN, James Paden of Grantsburg, WI, Karen and Larry Carpenter of Rathdrum, ID, John and Lynn Paden of New Prague, MN, Jerome and Shelly Paden of McAlester, OK, and Lucille Paden of Eden Prairie, MN; several nieces and nephews and their families.

Preceding her in death were her parents; brother, Millard Paden.