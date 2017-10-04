



Memorial Services for Frederick Walter Bloch were held Monday October 2, 2017 at St. Olaf Lutheran Church, rural Walnut Grove. Interment was at St. Olaf Lutheran Cemetery.

Frederick, 68, rural Westbrook, passed away peacefully Tuesday, September 26, 2017 at his home.

Frederick Walter Bloch was born October 15, 1948 to Ernest and Lila (Peterson) Bloch at “the old” Slayton Hospital. He was baptized and confirmed at Faith Lutheran Church in Westbrook, MN. Fred attended country school District #108 through 8th grade, then graduated from Westbrook High School in 1968. At age 16, he began farming his own farm in Rosehill Township. After graduation, he started working for Herman Boeck’s Construction. Later Fred began working for the DNR at Lake Talcot. In 1973, his father retired from farming and Fred took over the family farm in Des Moines River and Dovray Townships. He milked cows, farrowed hogs, and raised sheep, goats, horses and fox. He also farmed DNR land near Dovray, MN and Lake Julia for many years. On January 19, 1974 Fred married Darla Kottke at St. Olaf Lutheran Church. Fred became a member of St. Olaf Lutheran Church, where he has been a member ever since. He loved people and going to auctions and sales with his family and friends. Fred loved being in the woods, hunting, trapping and fishing. He enjoyed football, baseball, playing for the VFW softball league and bowling. When at home, he was always watching the Minnesota Twins, Minnesota Vikings or The Weather Channel. Fred had a laugh that was infectious and had an awesome sense of humor. He loved his family, especially his nieces, nephews and grandchildren.

Survivors include his wife Darla of 43 years; child: Annalie (Joe) Plaetz of Westbrook; grandchildren: Frederick, Henry and Lila Plaetz; two brothers: James (Darlene) Bloch of Westbrook and Robert (Ruth) Bloch of Belgrade, MT; mother-in-law Leona Kottke of Walnut Grove; brothers- and sisters-in-law Ron (Shari) Kottke, LeRoy (Bonnie) Kottke, Kevin (Marikay) Kottke, Diane Kottke, Dawn Possehl, Mary (Paul) Tomasek, Heidi Brod, Keith (Chiloe) Kottke and Kristi (Kevin) Curd and many other relatives and friends.

Preceding him in death were his parents; father-in-law Donald Kottke; and brothers-in-law: John Kottke and Dave Possehl.