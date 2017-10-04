



Celebration of Life Service for Max Paul Ohlson was held Friday, September 29, 2017 at Trinity Lutheran Church, Westbrook, MN. Burial followed at Westbrook Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent at www.stephensfuneralservice.com.

Max, 86 of Westbrook died Monday, September 25, 2017 at the Westbrook Good Samaritan Care Center in Westbrook, on the same land he was born and raised on.

Max Paul Ohlson was born July 29, 1931 to Ole J. and Carrie Ohlson. He was baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran faith and graduated from Westbrook High School. Max served his country in the Korean War from 1952-54 and was honorably discharged. He married Lois Craig in 1955. They divorced in 1988. Max owned the Westbrook Hatchery and Produce in Westbrook. Then he was employed as Ag Manager at Monsanto Co. in Jeffers and later was the Fertilizer Division Manager at Farmers Grain in Stroden. Max then worked for Overholt Crop Insurance and was an Insurance Agency Manager in Slayton. He was a lifelong member of Trinity Lutheran Church and a member of Westbrook Volunteer Fire Department. Max enjoyed trips to the North Shore, driving around looking at crops and above all, his family.

Survivors include his children: Karen (Gary) Hoeft, Sherri (Marvin) Isder and Craig (Kari) Ohlson; 6 grandchildren: Erin Morrow, Grace Hill, Kelli Stoa, Andrew Isder, Lucas Isder and Caden Ohlson and 6 great-grandchildren: Emma, Mara, Grant, Mae, Micah and Emilia; his sister Olive Oanes.