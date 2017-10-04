Laura 2027 focus groups formed for Wilder Pageant





•A group of people has been called together by Bill Richards to study ways to improve the Wilder Pageant into the next ten years and beyond

Tom Merchant

Sentinel Tribune

WALNUT GROVE — Wednesday evening about 20 persons interested in preserving the Fragments of a Dream, Wilder Pageant gathered at the elementary school in Walnut Grove.

Those in attendance all had some connection to the 40 year old production put on by the community and area. The main purpose of the meeting was to set up focus groups in five different areas. The groups are: Board Mission, Theatrical Production, Audience Development/ Promotion, Community Partnerships and Funding Sources and Plans.

