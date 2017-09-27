



Rodney A. Gertner

Memorial Services for Rodney A. Gertner will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, September 29, 2017 at English Lutheran Church, Walnut Grove, MN. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will be in the North Hero Township Cemetery.

Rodney,86, Walnut Grove died Thursday, September 21, 2017 at Our House of Murray County Hospice House in Slayton.

Rodney A. Gertner was born December 4, 1930 to Gustav and Anna Gertner in Rosehill Township south of Westbrook. He graduated from Westbrook High School in 1948 and later graduated from Minneapolis School of Business. Rodney worked at the Westbrook Bank for three years. Later he entered into the US Army during the Korean War where he served in the Medical Corps for two years. He returned to Walnut Grove and worked at Citizens State Bank where he worked for 40 years. On July 11, 1955 Rodney married Janice Hubert at the Evangelical United Brethren Church in Lamberton. He was a member of the Lions Club, Walnut Grove American Legion, and the Walnut Grove Ambulance and Fire Department. Rodney enjoyed playing softball and watching Minnesota sports teams, especially baseball. He loved horses and going to horse shows, bowling, fishing and traveling all over the world.

Survivors include his wife Janice; children: Randy Gertner, Alexandria, Craig Gertner, Walnut Grove and Mona Gertner, Euless, TX; grandchildren: Shaun Gertner (fiancé Leah Anderson), Lee Gertner and Amy Majeres; great-grandchildren: Brendon, Logan, Makenzie and Connor; siblings: Darwin (Dorothy) Gertner of St. Peter, Elroy (Dot) Gertner of Iowa, Arlo (Karyl) Gertner of Westbrook, Mardella (Bob) Olson, Dovray, Corlys (Bob) Knudson, Marshall and many other relatives and friends.

Preceding him in death were his parents and brother Willis Gertner.