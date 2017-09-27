



Funeral Services for Dorothea Evelyn Pederson were held September 22, 2017 at the Westbrook Funeral Home. Interment was in the Westbrook Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent at www.stephensfuneralservice.com.

Dorothea, 96, of Lamberton formerly of Westbrook died Monday, September 18, 2017 at Valley View Manor in Lamberton.

Dorothea Evelyn Pederson was born to Carl and Mary (Olsen) Pederson October 14, 1920, on a farm southwest of Westbrook. She had an older brother, Stanley, and two younger sisters, Geneva and Joyce. Dorothea attended school through 8th grade. Dorothea was a person who liked to help others, something she learned by helping her dad with the chores on the farm. After her dad’s death in the late 1940s, Dorothea moved to Westbrook. She lived with her mother and cared for her the last six years of her battle with Parkinson’s disease. Dorothea continued to live in their home until she decided to move to Valley View Manor in Lamberton in December of 2000. She never married. When she moved into Westbrook, she enjoyed babysitting neighborhood children. Carl and Mary joined Immanuel Baptist Church in 1918, and Dorothea grew up in the church, beginning in the nursery. Dorothea accepted the Lord as her Savior sometime during her childhood, and followed the Lord by being immersed at the age of 12. Dorothea’s home was a short walk from Immanuel Baptist Church, so she rarely missed a Sunday service. For many years she faithfully served as Sunday School secretary.

Dorothea is survived by her nephew Brad (Cindy) Silkensen of Fullerton, CA.

Preceding her in death were her parents, her three siblings and their spouses.