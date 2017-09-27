



Memorial Services for Herman E. Conrad will be held 10:00 a.m. Saturday September 30 at Trinity Lutheran Church, Westbrook, MN. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the church. Interment will be at Our Saviors Lutheran Cemetery in Dovray.

com.

Herman, 97, Westbrook formerly of Slayton died Friday, September 22, 2017 at Our House of Murray County Hospice in Slayton.

Herman was born July 22, 1920 to Gustav and Louise Conrad in Port Vue, PA. He was baptized and confirmed at Concordia Lutheran, McKesport, PA. He graduated from McKesport High School and later attended the University of Nebraska at Lincoln, Valparaiso University and received his Masters at Drake University. He served in the US Army Air Force from. He worked for the Forest Service. March 9, 1957 Herman married Janet Bies at Calvary Lutheran Church, Golden Valley, MN. He taught in Nebraska and Slayton. He owned a resort in Park Rapids and later Bernie’s V Store, Westbrook, retiring in 1989. He drove school bus, prepared taxes, and was an EMT Ambulance Responder. He moved to Country View in Walnut Grove in 2014. Herman was a member of the American Legion and Trinity Lutheran Church, Westbrook. He enjoyed fishing, reading, crossword and jigsaw puzzles. Herman loved to travel and spent many winters in Texas.

Survivors include his children: Carl (DeAnn) Conrad of Westbrook and Carrie (Bob) Peterson of Foley; grandchildren: Anthony Conrad (special friend Jessica Noding), Brittany (Justin) Wulf, Erin Conrad (special friend Dylan Maas), Miranda Peterson and Michell Peterson; great-grandchildren: Madison and Grayson Wulf.

Preceding him in death were his parents; wife Janet on September 11, 2016; siblings Ella Deemer, Fredrick Conrad, Dorothy Hedstrom, Martha Ray and Gustaf Conrad.