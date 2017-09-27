Good news for hospital project





After more than eight months of waiting, the Merrill Pioneer Community Hospital board of trustees received an important piece of news regarding the new hospital and clinic project. “I received an email from the LeMars office of the USDA saying, ‘Congratulations. Your loan has been approved and the funds are obligated to your project’,” said trustee president Jim Vander Woude. That email came Friday, Sept. 15.

The USDA approved allocating $17.75 million to the board of trustees for the completion of a new medical facility in Rock Rapids. The terms of the low-interest loan are for 25 years at 3.25 percent, according to Vander Woude. A groundbreaking ceremony at the project site was conducted Aug. 18 and construction began the same day.

