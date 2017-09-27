City races set for Nov. 7 elections

jjensen@ncppub.com

The two-year terms of mayor in Alvord, Larchwood and Lester are three of several uncontested races that will appear on the Nov. 7 election ballots.

In Alvord, incumbent mayor Mark Nagel is running unopposed for another two﻿-year term. Three city council seats will be up for election including that of incumbent councilman Dennis Thielvoldt. Jacqui Grotewold and Sam Metzger are also seeking election to four-year terms on the council.

Mayor Dean Snyders is running unopposed for another two-year term in Larchwood. Incumbent council members Ken Kerkvliet and Mike Metzger are also running unopposed for their respective seats.

In Lester, Daniel Gerber is running unopposed for another two-year term as mayor. Incumbent council members Lance Boote and Pam Hawf are also running unopposed for their respective seats.

In Inwood, incumbent council members Kyle Knobloch and Kenny Scholten are seeking reelection to their seats. Gary Klarenbeek is running for the third open seat.