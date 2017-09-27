From music to medicine





sarahm@ncppub.com

The newest face at the Sanford Canton-Inwood clinic didn’t start his education with plans for medical school. After graduating from high school in Pierre, South Dakota, Michael Powell went on to the University of South Dakota where he graduated with a bachelor’s degree in music education. Planning graduate school at Kansas University for music performance, Powell made a change in plans. ”Ultimately, I decided I would rather keep music as a hobby and completed my pre-med courses at Kansas University,” he explained. Powell went on to complete medical school at the University of Kansas in Kansas City.

Please see this week’s edition of the West Lyon Herald for the full story.