Homecoming 2017 in the books

Students at West Lyon celebrated school pride with a variety of dress up days, activities, competitions and a dance for homecoming 2017 last week.

Seniors Lauren Vande Kamp and Noah Van’t Hof were crowned 2017 homecoming queen and king during coronation Monday, Sept. 18. The theme for coronation was “A Night In Havana” and featured an introduction of the cross country, volleyball and football teams as well as the Wildcat band. Donell Gramstad King was inducted into the West Lyon Athletics Hall of Fame during the evening as well.

The week concluded with the football team hosting Alta-Aurelia and the homecoming dance Friday night.

Please see this wee’s edtion of the West Lyon Herald for a special 2017 homecoming section on ﻿pages 6 and 7.