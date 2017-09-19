



Merrill Reinhard Wahl

Memorial Services for Merrill Reinhard Wahl were held September 18, 2017 at Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Dovray, MN. Interment is in the Emmanuel Lutheran Cemetery, Rose Hill Township.

Merrill, 83, Currie, died peacefully Wednesday, September 13, 2017 at the VA Hospital in Sioux Falls.

Merrill, was born February 22, 1934 to Reinhard “Reinie” and Bertha (Mischke) Wahl in Mountain Lake, Minnesota. He was baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran faith. Merrill attended school in Walnut Grove, Minnesota. He enlisted in the US Navy in 1953 and worked as a signal man while aboard the ships. He traveled many places while serving his country. On July 7, 1956, Merrill was united in marriage to Lorelie E. Radtke. After his honorable discharge from the Navy in 1957, Merrill moved to Tracy and farmed until 1973. He then moved to Currie, Minnesota where he owned and operated Currie Blacksmith for 28 years until his retirement in 2001. He was a member of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church of Dovray, Currie American Legion and Currie Fire Department, where he served as Fire Chief until he retired from the department. Merrill enjoyed hunting, especially duck hunting, and fishing.

Survivors include his wife Lorelie of Currie, children: Debra (Ernie) Johnson of Marshall, Bradley (Barb) Wahl of Kissimee, FL, Lisa (Greg) Siverson of Montevideo, Brent Wahl of Currie; grandchildren: Jeremy Johnson, Jeff (Tonya) Johnson, Nikki (Dan) Lee, Shaun (Jamie) Wahl, Jacob (Amber) Sanow of Watson, Thomas (Zach) Herrington, Callie and Megan Siverson, Ryan (Amy) Wahl; great-grandchildren: Merron and Caden Johnson, Serenity, Neveah, Journey Lee, Oakley and Harley Wahl, Richard and McKenzie Wahl. He is also survived by his sisters: Arlene (Don) Sahlstrand of California and Marcella (Robert) Chapman of Westbrook; brother: Larry (Pat) Wahl of Revere; sisters-in-law: Bonnie Wahl of Westbrook, Donna Wahl of Hutchinson and Nancy Wahl of Virginia; brothers-in-law: Gary (Mary) Radtke of Marshall, Robert (Nancy) Radtke of Spring, TX, and Bill (Carol) Radtke of Vesta; and many nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death were his parents Reinie and Bertha, and brothers: Willis, Vernal, Orvis, Marvin and Leland.