



Funeral Services for Mary Ann Hagemeyer were held Monday, September 18, 2017 at Grace Lutheran Church, Westbrook, MN. Interment will be in the Westbrook Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent at www.stephensfuneralservice.com.

Mary Ann, 80, Westbrook died Wednesday, September 13, 2017 at Oak Terrace Assisted Living of North Mankato.

Mary Ann Hagemeyer was born January 16, 1937 to Martin and Hilda (Sondergard) Bashans in Westbrook, MN. She attended school in Westbrook. For 15 years Mary Ann attended adult education classes every Tuesday and Thursday evening. On April 21, 1964 Mary Ann married Melroy Hagemeyer in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. From this union two children were born and they were the love of her life. She was a very caring and nurturing woman. Mary Ann was a hard worker and loved to help people with anything needed. She was a lifetime member of Grace Lutheran Church where she enjoyed quilting with the quilting ladies. She also enjoyed doing embroidery. Mary Ann liked all animals, particularly cats. She loved mowing the lawn and being outdoors.

Survivors include her children: Belle Hagemeyer and James Hagemeyer both of Mankato and many other relatives and friends. Preceding her in death were her parents; husband Melroy; sister Kathryn Bashans.