



A Celebration of Life Service for Ben Brummer was held Tuesday, September 19, 2017, at Old Westbrook Lutheran Church, rural Westbrook. Burial followed in the Old Westbrook Lutheran Cemetery.

Ben Brummer, 65, Westbrook, died on September 14, 2017, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester.

Ben Brummer was born on August 17, 1952, in Harris, Iowa to John Arnold and Florence (Ruther) Brummer. He was baptized and confirmed at the First Methodist Church, Jeffers, MN.He received his education in the Jeffers Public Schools; graduating in 1971.

On April 28, 1990, Ben was united in marriage to Lisa Marie Johnson at Old Westbrook Lutheran Church, Westbrook. After marriage, Ben and Lisa lived in rural Lamberton for a short time before moving to their current home in rural Westbrook. Ben worked at Parker and Sons in Revere and most recently, at Schmitz Grain, Currie until his retirement in August of 2015.

Ben was a member of Old Westbrook Lutheran Church where he ushered and was on the church council. He was a member of the Saddle Club: Storden Saddle Tramps. Ben enjoyed hunting, outdoor activities, visiting with friends, animals-especially horses, mules and dogs, and spending time with his family; especially Jessica and Levi.

Survivors includes his wife Lisa, Westbrook; children, Jessica, and Levi, Westbrook; siblings, Mae Barker, Kandiyohi; Betty (Donald) Freese, Edina; Carol (Dale) Bassett, Sanborn; Harold (Lynn) Brummer, Rollingstone; Alice (Paul) Hoffman, Worthington; Wanda (Jim) Walgren, Westbrook; grandmother, Dorothy Johnson, Walnut Grove; mother-in-law, Sherry Johnson of Westbrook; brother and sisters-in-law, Allan (Sheila) Johnson, Pipestone; Jay (Sanna) Johnson, Lamberton; Jody (Dennis) Cowan, Storden; Kevin (Lindsey) Johnson, Jeffers; Erin Ketter, Mankato; many nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death were his parents; four brother-in-laws, Kenneth Barker, Gilbert Simonson, Walter Eberhart and Mel Bacon; one sister, Donna (Simonson) Eberhart; and father-in-law, Duane Johnson.