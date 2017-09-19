



Mass of Christian Burial for Gregg Edward DeSmith was held September 14, 2017 at St. Paul Catholic Church, Walnut Grove, MN. A private family interment in the Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Walnut Grove at a later time. Online condolences may be sent at www.stephensfuneralservice.

com.

Gregg, 53, of Walnut Grove, MN died suddenly Saturday, September 9, 2017 at Sanford Tracy Medical Center as a result of a heart attack.

Gregg Edward DeSmith was born June 12, 1964 to Edward and Dorothy (Matter) DeSmith in Tracy, Minnesota. He received the sacraments at St. Paul’s Catholic Church. Gregg attended the Walnut Grove High School and graduated in 1982. He then attended Willmar VoTec for Auto Body and later for Insurance Adjusting. On September 20, 1986 Gregg married Linda Flesner at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Walnut Grove. He lived north of Walnut Grove most of his life. Gregg worked as an Auto Body Tech and as an Insurance Adjuster. He then worked at Schult Homes in Redwood Falls and recently at ADM in Marshall for the past 14 years. Gregg was very generous. He had a big heart and helped watch out for others. Gregg was a member of the Knights of Columbus. Gregg loved classic cars, go carts and his Harley Davidson motorcycle. He enjoyed motorcycle gatherings and loved spending time with his family and friends.

Survivors include his wife Linda of 32 years; children: Sasha (Kyle) Dapron of Walnut Grove and Hannah DeSmith (fiancé Dylan Anderson) of Walnut Grove; grandchildren: Kalesia, Elijah and Miles Dapron; mom Dorothy of Walnut Grove; siblings: Jim (Jane) DeSmith of Colorado Springs, CO, Paul (Jean) DeSmith of Walnut Grove, Ann (Paul) Schommer of Andover, Dale (Angie) DeSmith of Walnut Grove and Steve (Janell) DeSmith of Brainerd; nephews and nieces; in-laws: Deb (Dan) Turbes Revere, Anita Weber (Joel Byers) of Lamberton, Richard Weber of Lamberton, Katherine (Brian) Vanderlinden of Sioux City, IA, Randy (Kristen) Flesner of Esko, Sara (Randy) Panitzke of AZ and many other relatives and friends.

Preceding him in death were his grandparents, father Edward, daughter Carissa, brother Michael, nephew Joshua and in-laws Leora and Lawrence Flesner.