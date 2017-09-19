Homecoming week kicks off with coronation





Homecoming will kick off Monday evening at 7:30 in the high school auditorium. At school it will be Pajama Day, with students working on skits, floats, and posters.

Tuesday will be Tye Dye Day, with a big screen movie, volleyball game against RRC with a student council bake sale, with proceeds going for hurricane relief. Bonfire following the game.

Wednesday – Denim dress up day.

Thursday – Dress up day is Tourist Day.

Student games will be in the gym during fifth period.

Friday is Spirit Dress up day.

Homecoming parade is at 2:00, Pep Fest following the parade at the gym.

Football game against Edgerton Ellsworth is at 7:00 p.m. Homecoming dance for 9th-12th grade following the game will be in the school cafeteria.