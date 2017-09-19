



The Westbrook Kiwanis held their annual “Walkathon” on Saturday at Rolling Hills Golf Course. The event, which has raised in excess of $100,000.00 for The Children's Miracle Network in the past, is now sharing the proceeds locally for school related causes. This year's walk has yielded nearly $2000.00 with contributions still coming in. If you were not contacted and wish to donate, you may contact chair-person Dolly Phelps or any Kiwanis member. Appreciation to all who participated and/or contributed to this year's event.