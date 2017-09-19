Planners face key choices for wind farm

It could be more than a year before the first new wind towers appear in rural Westbrook, but crucial decisions are underway right now.

When the project is finished, Plum Creek Wind Farm will easily overshadow Odell Wind Farm, in terms of economic impact on the county. Like the Odell project, this one is led by Geronimo Energy, a company owned by Mt. Lake native Noel Rahn.

The Geronimo Energy staff has been meeting with Westbrook area land owners to discuss the project’s long-range future. The early estimate is that construction will get underway sometime in 2019.

