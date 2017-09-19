Awarding academic achievement





West Lyon High School students, family members and staff gathered for an assembly Wednesday morning, Sept. 13, to recognize students for their academic achievements during the 2016-2017 school year. Over 100 high school students received letters, medals or pins to commemorate their academic success from the most recent school year.

High school principal Doug Jiskoot presented each student with his/her award, but prior to the awards, the students heard from featured speaker Joel Penton, whose central message was to “stand your ground.” A native of Ohio, Penton attended Ohio State University where he played college football five years and was a member of three Big Ten championship teams and also was on the 2002 team that won the college football BCS national championship.

