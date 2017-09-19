A story to tell

Nancy Metzger does not remember her biological father but says he is the villain in the story of the family reunion that took 50 years to happen.

It’s a story she was hesitant to share. “I always thought it was my fault; I had huge guilt,” Nancy said of the mental abuse she suffered at the hands of her adoptive mother and of her presumptive explanation for why her birth mother gave her up.

But there are two parts to the story she wanted to point out in the hopes of helping someone else in similar situations — either in an abusive relationship or in a search for biological family members.

“If you’re in an abusive relationship — say something,” Nancy expressed as the first point.

The second point Nancy wanted to share was in regards to her search for her biological family. “This has been a really serious issue with me,” she said. “It’s like I had a hole in my heart. There was something missing.” Ultimately she decided if her story could help someone else, it was worth sharing. “I told her, ‘If you help just one person or if you put something in someone’s head that makes them think ‘I might have a brother or sister out there’, then it’s worth it’,” explained Nancy’s husband, Arlyn. Nancy said she would encourage anyone to “not be afraid to make the phone calls” and “don’t give up.”﻿

Although Nancy had fear her search would not end the way she hoped, she said she would still encourage others. “Take a chance,” she advises. “Then at least you tried and you get an answer and if the answer is not what you want, then you can move on.”

For Nancy, having an answer was the goal of her search for her biological family, a search that ended with her reunion with her brother and sister. “I just had to know the story.”