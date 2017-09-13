﻿Ruth Trageser





Ruth “Sis” Trageser, 90, of Hawarden, Iowa, died Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2017.

Services were Saturday, Sept. 9, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Ireton, Iowa, with interment in Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Ireton.

Ruth “Sis” Pauline Brown was born June 21, 1927, near Ireton to Herbert and Ruth (Kluter) Brown. She attended Ireton’s public elementary and high schools, graduating in 1945.

On Dec. 12, 1945, she married Robert Trageser. They farmed near Hawarden and she worked as a CNA in Hawarden and Akron and babysat at Wee Care and in her home.

Survivors include two daughters, Barb Ewoldt of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and Deb (Ron) Van Egdom of Inwood, Iowa; two sons, Don (Ratchani) Trageser and Paul (Pam) Trageser, all of Hawarden; 11 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; four brothers and their spouses, Dr. James and Neva Brown, Charles and Hope Brown, Bob and Deloris Brown, and her twin Ralph and Donna Brown; four grandchildren and two infant great-grandchildren.