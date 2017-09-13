



﻿Robert Baatz

71

Lester, Iowa

Robert Baatz, 71, of Lester, Iowa, died Monday, Sept. 4, 2017, at Sanford Hospital in Rock Rapids, Iowa.

Funeral service was Friday, Sept. 8, at Peace Lutheran Church, Rock Rapids, with interment in Hillside Cemetery, Lester.

Robert Gene Baatz was born Nov. 24, 1945, in Rock Rapids, the son of Joseph and Meta (Ranschau) Baatz. He grew up near Lester, attended country school and graduated from Central Lyon High School in 1964. He served in the U.S. Navy Aug. 27, 1965-Aug. 13, 1969. He earned an associate of arts degree from Sioux Empire College in 1979. He worked as an electrician for Jake’s Electric over 25 years. He then started his own business, RB Electric, which he operated from 1996-2011, when he sold his business. He continued to work as an electrician until fully retiring in 2015.

Survivors include his wife, Nikki Baatz of Lester; children from first marriage, Rachel (Jason) Druhl of Pensacola, Florida, Jeffrey (Laura) Baatz of Sanborn, Iowa, Michelle (Brian) Davis of Jarrell, Texas, and Chad (Rebecca) Baatz of Hospers, Iowa; child from second marriage, Abigail Baatz of Sioux Falls, South Dakota; stepchildren, Josh (Tammy) Waddell of Larchwood, Iowa and LaToya (Jared) Ageson of Alvord, Iowa; 18 grandchildren; sister, JoAnn Short; brothers, Roger (Lois) Baatz, Jerry (Merry) Baatz, Larry (Marlene) Baatz and Fred (Jacque Storm) Baatz; nieces, nephews and other extended family members.

He was preceded in death by his parents.