‘A Night in Havana’ for 2017 homecoming

West Lyon High School students will celebrate homecoming 2017 Sept. 18-22 with a variety of events.

A homecoming king and queen will be crowned during coronation activities Monday, Sept. 18 at 7 p.m. The theme for coronation is “A Night in Havana.” Seniors on the homecoming court include queen candidates Harlee Rozeboom, Lauren Vande Kamp, Mia Hoogeveen, Jordyn Kramer and Carley Bontje and king candidates Noah Van’t Hof, Monte Pottebaum, Jaden Snyder, Mitchell Rentschler and Micah Meyer.

Throughout the week, students are encouraged to participate in themed dressup days starting Monday with Pajama Day. Tuesday is Half & Half Day to accommodate school pictures. “Students will wear nice shirts for pictures and crazy pants and funky shoes,” explained Kim Mulder, 7-12 counselor at West Lyon and student council advisor. Wednesday is Class Color Day. Seniors are encouraged to dress in black, juniors in white, sophomores in purple, freshme﻿n in red, eighth graders in yellow and seventh graders in brown. Thursday is Tacky Tourist Day and Friday is Spirit Day.

Homecoming week concludes Friday with several activities. “In the morning we do a ‘bash of classes’ for high school students,” explained Mulder. Following the variety of games, the high school girls play a powder puff football game with the football senior captains as coaches. Following the powder puff game, the morning concludes with a pep rally led by the football cheerleaders. Students are dismissed at 11:40 Friday.

Friday night the football team will face Alta-Aurelia and the homecoming dance will follow the game.